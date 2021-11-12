Left Menu

Suspected militant arrested in JK's Ganderbal district

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:38 IST
Suspected militant arrested in JK's Ganderbal district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have arrested an alleged militant from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. The accused was arrested at a police check point erected near Khann in Ganderbal district on Thursday, the police spokesperson said.

The suspect, identified as Arshad Ahmad Mir, was booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and section 7/25 of the Arms Act as preliminary investigation revealed he was a close associate of terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Police also found the Mir was involved in recruitment of his brother Latif Ahmed Mir in the group.

According to the spokesperson, Latif Mir was earlier arrested under section 13 and 39 of the UAPA and Arms Act at Kheer Bhawani Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
4
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021