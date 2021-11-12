Left Menu

Russia accuses U.S. military of 'aggressive' action in Black Sea region -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:00 IST
Russian defence ministry said on Friday that U.S. military activity in the Black Sea region was aggressive and posed a threat to regional and strategic stability, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry added that it had detected six NATO reconnaissance flights over the Black Sea in the past 24 hours.

