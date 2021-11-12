Left Menu

Anil Deshmukh sent to ED custody till Nov 15

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 15, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:06 IST
Anil Deshmukh sent to ED custody till Nov 15
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 15, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court granted three days ED custody.

Earlier on November 6, the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including, asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021