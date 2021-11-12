Left Menu

AFT grants 'war injury pension' to WWII jawan who lost his leg due to mine blast

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has ordered the Ministry of Defence and Indian Army to give additional benefits of 'war injury pension' to World War II jawan, who lost a leg in a mine blast.

ANI | Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:09 IST
Sepoy (Retired) Balwant Singh, who lost his leg during World War 2. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has ordered the Ministry of Defence and Indian Army to give additional benefits of 'war injury pension' to World War II jawan, who lost a leg in a mine blast. As per Subash Singh, son of Jawan (Retired) Balwant Singh, his father filed the case with AFT in 2010 and the court announced its decision on November 9.

"We are happy about the decision and my father will now be given the war injury pension," said Subash. He further urged the Rajasthan government to also provide a job to a family member of the war veteran.

After getting injured and losing a leg in World War II, Balwant Singh was provided with a 'normal disability pension', but after AFT, Jaipur, on Tuesday ordered to give additional benefits of 'war injury pension' to him. (ANI)

