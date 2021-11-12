Left Menu

Delhi HC notice to Centre on hockey coach Sandeep Sangwan's plea for Dronacharya Award

Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on Hockey Coach Sandeep Sangwan's plea seeking to issue direction to the government to consider him for the Dronacharya Award (Regular Category) for the year 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:11 IST
Delhi HC notice to Centre on hockey coach Sandeep Sangwan's plea for Dronacharya Award
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on Hockey Coach Sandeep Sangwan's plea seeking to issue direction to the government to consider him for the Dronacharya Award (Regular Category) for the year 2021. Justice Rekha Palli has asked Centre and others to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on December 23.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, who appeared for Sangwan, told the Court that the petitioner is a highly qualified and experienced hockey coach. Sangwan in his plea has challenged the decision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports dated November 2, 2021 of not selecting his name for the Dronacharya Award (Regular Category) for the year 2021.

Sangwan, in his petition filed through advocate R Arunadhri Iyer, urged the Delhi HC to issue direction to the government to additionally confer the Dronacharya Award (Regular Category) for the year 2021 for his performance as a coach based on merit as per the points system introduced in compliance with the orders of the Court. According to the petition, Sangwan has trained four of the members of the team that obtained the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, 2020, apart from numerous other Olympians, as well as Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees, as well as a Khel Ratna awardee. Having been a coach for over fifteen years, the petitioner has also functioned as a coach and a manager on multiple occasions for the national men's team.

The petitioner sought direction to the Centre to lay down a proper time schedule for the declaration of the Dronacharya Award and other Sports Awards in future, viz., by the end of May of every year so as to provide reasonable time and opportunity to elite sportspersons in this regard. The petitioner has sought direction to the government to publish all records, including but not limited to minutes of meetings, a comparative tabular chart containing points of all sportspersons, etc., under the Scheme on its official website within seven working days of the Recommendations being placed by the Selection Committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021