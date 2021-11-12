Russia, Belarus hold paratrooper drills near Belarus-Poland border
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:24 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian and Belarusian paratroopers were holding drills on Friday in western Belarus near its border with Poland, the countries' defence ministries said, as thousands of migrants have been trying to cross into the European Union.
Russia's defence ministry said the Russian paratroopers taking part in the exercise would return to their permanent bases once the end of the drill, the RIA news agency reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarusian
- European Union
- Poland
- defence ministry
- Belarus
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland must undo judicial overhaul to get EU COVID aid, chief executive
EU court tells Poland to pay USD 1.2M a day in judicial dispute
Poland must undo judicial overhaul to get EU COVID aid, commission chief says
Minister: Poland should not pay any of its EU court fines
Poland working on abolishing disciplinary court chamber as ordered by EU