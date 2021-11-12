Russia, Belarus hold paratrooper drills near Belarus-Poland border

Russian and Belarusian paratroopers were holding drills on Friday in western Belarus near its border with Poland, the countries' defence ministries said, as thousands of migrants have been trying to cross into the European Union.

Russia's defence ministry said the Russian paratroopers taking part in the exercise would return to their permanent bases once the end of the drill, the RIA news agency reported.

