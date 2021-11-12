Left Menu

India-Myanmar road project nearing completion: Mizoram Governor

The road is part of the Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project, which is being viewed as Indias gateway to Southeast Asia, and it, when completed, will connect West Bengals Kolkata with Sittwe seaport in Rakhine state of Myanmar.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:29 IST
India-Myanmar road project nearing completion: Mizoram Governor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has said construction of the 87-km stretch of a cross border road between the state's Lawngtlai town and neighbouring Myanmar's Sittwe port is nearing completion. The road is part of the Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project, which is being viewed as India's gateway to Southeast Asia, and it, when completed, will connect West Bengal's Kolkata with Sittwe seaport in Rakhine state of Myanmar. The project will provide an alternative route to reach West Bengal and strengthen connectivity between the North East region and the rest of the country, the governor said. ''The road construction on the Mizoram side under the Kaladan project is nearing completion. The project will cut down the distance. The North East region is currently connected with the rest of the country through the narrow Siliguri corridor in Bengal,'' he said while addressing a conference of governors and Lt. governors in New Delhi on Thursday. The construction work of the road began in Mizoram in 2010 but it was disrupted several times over compensation issues, an official said. It was scheduled to be completed by June this year, he said, adding that the work got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. India entered into a framework agreement with Myanmar in April 2008 to facilitate the implementation of the project. During the meeting, the governor also said that despite several challenges due to the pandemic, the Mizoram government allocated Rs 99 crore to various departments in the 2020-21 fiscal for achieving goals of the state flagship programme, Socio-Economic Development Policy. He praised the state government for its effort to set up village level task forces to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and make people aware of health safety guidelines.

The participation of NGOs and community-based organisations help the government contain the spread of the disease, Kambhampati said.

The governor also said that there has been ''no major'' law and order problem except a few incidents along the Mizoram-Assam border. Both states had agreed to take forward initiatives taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and chief ministers to resolve the border disputes, he added.

A clash between police forces of the two northeastern neibhours in a disputed border area in July this year left seven people, including six Assam policemen, dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021