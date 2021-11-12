Left Menu

6-yr-old girl raped by relative: Police

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  India

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in a village under Ujhani police station area of the district here, police said on Friday.

The accused has been arrested, police said.

The victim was playing outside her house on Thursday evening when the accused, aged 22, took her away to a nearby forest and allegedly raped her, police said.

On finding the girl missing, the parents searched for the girl and traced her to the forest on being told by villagers that they had seen her going with the accused that side.

The girl was taken to the police station from where she was sent to the district hospital for medical examination.

A case has been registered and the accused was arrested on Friday, police added.

