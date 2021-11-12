Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests 2 in Haryana wrestler murder case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:36 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested two people from Dwarka here in connection with the murder of university-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother at a wrestling academy in Haryana's Sonipat district, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rohtak resident Pawan Barak (25), a coach in the wrestling academy, and Sachin Dahiya (23) of Sonipat, they said. A revolver has been seized from Barak's possession, police said. Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj were killed and their mother suffered injuries as assailants opened fire on them at the academy on Wednesday. The mother was admitted to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak. Sachin Dahiya was found previously involved in two cases under the Arms Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Nisha Dahiya was a university-level wrestler who had been practising at the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy. The academy has no links with two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. The incident took place around 2 pm on Wednesday in Sonipat and five to six rounds of bullets were fired allegedly by coach of the academy Pawan Barak and some other persons. The body of Nisha was found lying near the gate of the academy and her brother's body was around 100-200 metres away. The deceased were from Halalpur village in Kharkhoda subdivision. Angry over the incident, villagers of Halalpur set the academy on fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

