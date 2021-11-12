Left Menu

DCPCR flags concern over non-issuance of birth certificate to juveniles

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu has written to the commissioners of the three civic bodies flagging concern over non-issuance of birth certificates to juveniles.The Delhi government had issued a notification in 2015 authorising principal magistrates of Juvenile Justice Boards JJBs and the child welfare committees CWCs to issue delayed birth certificates to juveniles who missed out on it due to brush with the law or other conflicts.

DCPCR flags concern over non-issuance of birth certificate to juveniles
The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) chairman Anurag Kundu has written to the commissioners of the three civic bodies flagging concern over non-issuance of birth certificates to juveniles.

The Delhi government had issued a notification in 2015 authorising principal magistrates of Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) and the child welfare committees (CWCs) to issue “delayed birth certificates” to juveniles who missed out on it due to brush with the law or other conflicts. “The non-implementation of Government's Notification is a matter of serious concern and is violative of the statutory rights of the children in difficult situations. The issue deserves your intervention,'' the DCPCR wrote in its order.

Kundu urged the three commissioners to issue an order reiterating the Delhi government's directions to all deputy commissioners for a ''scrupulous compliance of the said order'' by the municipal health officers.

