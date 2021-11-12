EU says reports of Russian military build-up on Ukraine border 'rather worrying'

The European Commission has received "rather worrying" information about the situation on Ukraine's border, a spokesman for the EU executive said, responding to a report that Washington was worried Moscow would launch an attack on Ukraine. "We continue to watch and we continue to monitor the situation, and the information we gathered so far is rather worrying," a Commission spokesman told a news briefing on Friday.

A report by Bloomberg cited potentially suspicious troop movements inside Russia as being one reason for U.S. concern. The Kremlin on Friday dismissed the report, saying Russia did not pose a threat to anyone.

