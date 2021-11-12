Top Maoist leader carrying bounty of Rs 1 cr arrested by J'khand police

Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, has been arrested in Jharkhand along with his wife Sheela Marandi, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Marandi is also a member of the CPI(Maoist).

Bose, wanted in several criminal cases, is a senior leader of the outfit's central committee.

He is also the secretary of the CPI (Maoist) eastern regional bureau.

According to the officer, the police, acting on intelligence inputs, arrested the duo.

Bose, who hails from West Bengal, was in charge of Maoist activities in several states including Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, and was believed to have been operating from Saranda forests, the officer added.

