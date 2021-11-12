U.S. briefed European allies on Russian troop movements - diplomats
The United States has briefed European allies in Brussels on Russian troop movements on the eastern Ukrainian border, two European diplomats said on Friday.
While one EU diplomat declined to give details, the United States shared concern about "a wider escalation of tensions" and that there was a need for "continual exchange of information" about Russian troop movements. The second diplomat also said it regarded concerns over the escalation on the border.
