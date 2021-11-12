Left Menu

EU sues Bulgaria over failure to protect biodiversity

The European Commission said on Friday it had decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to act sufficiently to conserve species and habitats in the country. EU members are required to designate certain sites as special areas of conservation.

12-11-2021
The European Commission said on Friday it had decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to act sufficiently to conserve species and habitats in the country.

EU members are required to designate certain sites as special areas of conservation. The Commission said Bulgaria had failed to do so for 194 out of 229 sites within the required time limit. The habitats cover nearly 35% of the country.

