China's Xi calls for more APEC investment in economic, technological cooperation - state media

China's President Xi Jinping on Friday told fellow Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders that economic and technological cooperation is important for the bloc and should receive further investment, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Participating in the APEC leaders summit via video link, Xi also said China would "unswervingly" expand its opening up to the outside world and share China's development opportunities with the world and Asia-Pacific countries, CCTV said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)