Left Menu

China's Xi calls for more APEC investment in economic, technological cooperation - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:53 IST
China's Xi calls for more APEC investment in economic, technological cooperation - state media
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China's President Xi Jinping on Friday told fellow Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders that economic and technological cooperation is important for the bloc and should receive further investment, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Participating in the APEC leaders summit via video link, Xi also said China would "unswervingly" expand its opening up to the outside world and share China's development opportunities with the world and Asia-Pacific countries, CCTV said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021