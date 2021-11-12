Left Menu

Ranaut's freedom comment: Protest in MP's Indore, actor's effigy burnt

PTI | Indore | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:26 IST
Ranaut's freedom comment: Protest in MP's Indore, actor's effigy burnt
Actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group comprising the kin of freedom fighters on Friday set afire an effigy of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for reportedly claiming that India won true Independence in 2014 when the Narendra Modi government came to power, and that the one obtained in 1947 was ''alms''.

The protest was held on MG Road here and one of the participants, Asha Govind Khadiwala, said Ranaut must apologize to the nation for hurting the valor and sacrifice of freedom fighters.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum at the Indore divisional commissioner's office.

The actor had said at a recent event organized by a news channel that the Independence of the country in 1947 was not freedom but ''bheek'' (alms), while the country truly became free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021