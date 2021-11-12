World News Roundup: U.S. journalist Fenster jailed for 11 years in army-ruled Myanmar; COVID-19's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. journalist Fenster jailed for 11 years in army-ruled Myanmar

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday jailed American journalist Danny Fenster for 11 years, his lawyer and his employer said, dealing a blow to U.S. efforts to secure his release. Fenster, 37, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was found guilty of incitement and violations of immigration and unlawful associations laws, his magazine said, describing the sentences as "the harshest possible under the law".

COVID-19's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19. Europe accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally, the highest levels since April last year when the virus first swept into Italy.

Blast reported in mosque in Afghanistan, several wounded - local residents

An explosion hit a mosque in the Spin Ghar district of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, wounding at least 12 people including the imam of the mosque, local residents said. Atal Shinwari, a resident of the area, said the blast occurred at around 1:30 p.m. when explosives apparently located in the interior of the mosque detonated.

World powers to push Libya election in Paris meeting

World powers will push for sanctions against anyone who disrupts Libya's electoral process and political transition, according to draft conclusions of a conference they are holding later on Friday in Paris. The meeting, which will include the leaders of France, Libya, Germany and Egypt, as well as the U.S. vice president, is aimed at cementing world backing for the planned vote on Dec. 24 and efforts to remove foreign forces.

A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition, WHO says

Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying as temperatures drop, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday. Aid agencies have warned of famine as a drought coincides with a failing economy following the withdrawal of Western financial support in the aftermath of a Taliban takeover in August. The health sector has been hit especially hard, with many healthcare workers fleeing due to unpaid salaries.

Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus to curb migrant crisis

Turkey banned Syrian, Yemeni and Iraqi citizens from flights to Minsk on Friday, potentially closing off one of the routes used by migrants that the EU says have been flown in by Belarus to create a deliberate humanitarian crisis on its frontier. Thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, are sheltering in freezing conditions in the woods on the frontiers between Belarus and the EU states Poland and Lithuania, which are refusing to let them cross. Some have already died and there are fears for the safety of the rest as bitter winter conditions settle in.

Israel plans to bypass some of its Arab towns in war manoeuvres

Israel will bypass some of its Arab towns in transporting ground forces to future war fronts, a senior army general said on Friday, citing lessons from sectarian violence that erupted in the country in May during clashes in the Gaza Strip. Arabs, most of them Muslim, constitute a fifth of Israel's population. Many identify as Palestinian. Some mounted protests against the Gaza campaign that spiralled into bloody street confrontations with police and Jewish citizens.

Greens warn German coalition is far from a done deal

The three-party talks aimed at forming Germany's next government could still fail unless the sides achieve more progress on climate protection measures, the co-leader of the German Greens said on Friday. The stark warning comes as the haggling between would-be Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) entered the final straight.

Burhan's moves make return to Sudan's constitution harder, U.N. says

The Sudanese army chief's decision to appoint a new ruling council that he leads makes it harder to return to the constitutional order, a U.N. envoy said, underlining the growing obstacles facing those trying to reverse last month's coup. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was sworn in on Thursday as head of the new Sovereign Council, replacing the power-sharing body he dissolved last month in a coup that derailed Sudan's transition to civilian rule.

Exclusive: Mexico considers tighter entry rules for Venezuelans after U.S. requests - sources

Mexico is considering setting tougher entry requirements for Venezuelans, partly in response to U.S. requests, after a sharp rise in border arrests of Venezuelans fleeing their homeland, according to three people familiar with the matter. Currently, Venezuelans do not need a visa to enter Mexico as tourists. But as apprehensions of Venezuelan migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border soar, Mexico is looking at making their entry subject to certain criteria, a Mexican official familiar with the government's internal discussions said.

