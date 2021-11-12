US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. journalist Fenster jailed for 11 years in army-ruled Myanmar; 'We don't want any more Black pastors' in Arbery murder trial, lawyer says and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. journalist Fenster jailed for 11 years in army-ruled Myanmar

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday jailed American journalist Danny Fenster for 11 years, his lawyer and his employer said, dealing a blow to U.S. efforts to secure his release. Fenster, 37, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was found guilty of incitement and violations of immigration and unlawful associations laws, his magazine said, describing the sentences as "the harshest possible under the law".

'We don't want any more Black pastors' in Arbery murder trial, lawyer says

A lawyer for one of the three white men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery said his team did not want "any more Black pastors coming" into the Georgia courtroom after a civil rights leader attended proceedings. Thursday's comment by Kevin Gough drew sharp criticism from the Rev. Al Sharpton, whom the defense attorney cited in asking the judge in the high-profile case to exclude African-American clergy.

Committee probing Capitol riot threatens to hold former top Trump aide in contempt

The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol threatened former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff on Thursday with a criminal contempt referral if he does not appear before the panel and hand over required documents by Friday morning. If former chief of staff Mark Meadows does not produce the documents and appear for testimony at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), the House of Representatives Select Committee will view his actions as willful non-compliance, the panel's Democratic chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, said in a letter to Meadows' attorney.

Biden, China's Xi expected to meet virtually on Monday - sources

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday, sources said, amid tensions over trade, human rights and military activities. Washington and Beijing have been sparring on issues from the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to China's expanding nuclear arsenal. U.S. officials believe direct engagement with Xi is the best way to prevent the relationship between the world's two biggest economies from spiraling toward conflict.

Lawsuit over Subway tuna now says chicken, pork, cattle DNA were detected

A new version of a lawsuit accusing Subway of deceiving the public about its tuna products said lab testing shows they contain animal proteins such as chicken, pork and cattle, and not the advertised "100% tuna." Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin filed a third version of their proposed class action this week in the federal court in San Francisco, near their homes in Alameda County.

U.S. appeals court pauses release of Trump documents to House riot probe

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday put off allowing congressional investigators access to former President Donald Trump's White House records relating to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 30. Trump's lawyers had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to put Tuesday's lower court ruling on hold pending an appeal, which they said could be fast-tracked for a quick ruling.

Affirmative action opponents ask U.S. Supreme Court to take UNC, Harvard cases together

Opponents of policies used to boost the number of Black and Hispanic students on American college campuses on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear two cases together that accuse Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill of discrimination. Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), a group founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, in a petition asked the court to fast-track the UNC case and take it alongside a challenge to Harvard's admissions policies.

U.S. has 'sacred obligation' to take care of veterans, Biden says

President Joe Biden called military veterans "the very spine of America" as he marked Veterans Day on Thursday, vowing to make sure they get the benefits they have earned. Biden and many members of his Cabinet crossed the Potomac River from Washington to attend the annual ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, where ceremonial cannon blasts greeted the president's arrival and sent plumes of smoke over the vast array of white gravestones.

Texas concert death toll rises as 22-year-old student succumbs to injuries

The death toll in the Astroworld Festival stampede rose to nine with the death of a 22-year-old Texas college student late on Wednesday, according to a lawyer for the family. A stampede of fans during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Friday killed nine people between the ages of 14 and 27 and injured scores. A 9-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition, police have said.

Prosecutors want jury to consider lesser charges in U.S. teen Rittenhouse's murder trial

Prosecutors in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse said they would seek approval for the jury to consider lesser charges after days of testimony in which considerable evidence was presented in the U.S. teenager's argument that he acted in self-defense. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during chaotic racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020 following the police shooting and wounding of a Black man. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty.

