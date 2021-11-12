Left Menu

21-year-old man arrested for sending threatening messages to friend's husband

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending abusive and threatening messages to his friends husband in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.The accused was identified as Shahbaaz of Mustafabad, they said.According to the police, complainant Imran approached them after he and his family members received abusive, vulgar, threatening and extortion messages from different international WhatsApp numbers.Similar messages were also sent to his sisters fianc, Imran told the police.During investigation of the case, the numbers were put on surveillance and their location tracked.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending abusive and threatening messages to his friend's husband in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Shahbaaz of Mustafabad, they said.

According to the police, complainant Imran approached them after he and his family members received abusive, vulgar, threatening and extortion messages from different international WhatsApp numbers.

Similar messages were also sent to his sister's fiancé, Imran told the police.

During investigation of the case, the numbers were put on surveillance and their location tracked. They all were being operated by the mobile number and the IP address of Aamir of Old Mustafabad, a senior officer said.

Police contacted Aamir and got to know his brother Shahbaaz was behind it. Thereafter, a raid was conducted and Shahbaaz was arrested on Wednesday from Mustafabad. The mobile phone used in the crime was seized from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

During interrogation, Shahbaaz said the complainant's wife was his friend and it was her plan to harass her husband and his family as they shared a strained relationship, according to the officer.

Police also found text messages between Shahbaaz and the woman. Efforts are being made to trace her, the police said.

