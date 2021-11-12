WB govt will do what is necessary to address issues faced by tea industry: Minister

West Bengal labour minister Becharam Manna on Friday said the state government will fully cooperate with the tea industry and ensure that it prospers in the days to come.

Speaking at the biennial general meeting of Tea Association of India (TAI), he said the government is fully aware of the issues faced by the industry amid the pandemic and will do what is required of it. Manna said that he has apprised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the problems encountered by the sector with Nepal leaves being sold as Darjeeling tea in the market.

He said that the CM has already asked Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to take up the matter with the Centre, further giving assurance that the issue will be dealt with.

Manna also urged the industry stakeholders to accept the minimum wage being offered by the government.

''We hope the golden era of the tea industry will return soon,'' he added.

