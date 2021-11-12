Left Menu

Police seize property worth Rs 35 lakh under Gangsters Act

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:06 IST
Police on Friday seized property worth Rs 35 lakh and two vehicles belonging to a gangster in Ghatayan village here, officials said.

According to District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh, history-sheeter Rakesh is involved in at least three dozen cases of murder, loot and illegal liquor trading.

He was booked under the Gangsters Act by the police, the officials said.

