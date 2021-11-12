Left Menu

Deputy head of Sudan's sovereign council sworn in - Sudan TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:12 IST
The commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, was sworn in on Friday as deputy head of the new Sovereign Council, Sudan TV reported.

He retains the position he held in the old council, which was dissolved by the military after seizing power.

