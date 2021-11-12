Russia calls for more work on Article 6 at climate summit
- Country:
- Canada
Russia's delegation to the U.N. climate summit on Friday called for more work on Article 6, which would set rules for governing global markets for carbon offset credits.
The Russians were particularly keen for resolution around whether old credits, established under the Kyoto Protocol, would be transferred into and counted within newly established markets.
"The current version of the text on market and non-market mechanisms of Article 6 requires additional elaboration," a representative of the delegation told the Glasgow summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China submits updated climate pledges to UN ahead of Glasgow talks
UK envoy to UN says feeling 'optimistic' ahead of Glasgow climate summit
Britain not expecting China's Xi in Glasgow - U.N. envoy
Will share India's excellent track record on climate action and our achievements at COP-26 high-level segment in Glasgow: PM Modi.
PM Modi and Israeli Premier Bennett to meet in Glasgow next week on sidelines of COP26