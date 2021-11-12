Left Menu

Russia calls for more work on Article 6 at climate summit

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:15 IST
Russia's delegation to the U.N. climate summit on Friday called for more work on Article 6, which would set rules for governing global markets for carbon offset credits.

The Russians were particularly keen for resolution around whether old credits, established under the Kyoto Protocol, would be transferred into and counted within newly established markets.

"The current version of the text on market and non-market mechanisms of Article 6 requires additional elaboration," a representative of the delegation told the Glasgow summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

