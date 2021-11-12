MP: Cops trace 104 of 122 children gone missing in Guna in 2021

A total of 104 of the 122 children who had gone missing in Guna in Madhya Pradesh have been traced in 2021 so far, a senior police official said on Friday.

Of the 122 who had gone missing and for which complaints were filed in various police stations here, 109 were boys and 13 were girls, informed Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra.

''Of the 122 who had gone missing, we have traced 104, comprising 92 boys and 12 girls, and have handed them over to their parents. We hope to trace the rest as well as soon as possible,'' he said.

The SP informed that, prior to 2021, police had managed to trace 63 out of 94 missing children, taking the total to 167.

