Indirect elections will be held before Nov 29: SEC

Indirect elections to elect chairpersons and vice-chairpersons or presidents to all the panchayat unions in the nine districts in Tamil Nadu which went to polls recently, will be completed by November 29, the Madras High Court was informed on Friday.

The counsel for the State Election Commission (SEC) told this to the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu when two PIL petitions came up again today.

As directed earlier, the SEC counsel told the bench the elections to the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson for the Marakkanam Panchayat Union would be held on November 22, both in the morning and in the evening sessions.

As regards another petition, he told the judges that election to the post of vice-president for Mamanandal village panchayat in Kallakurichi district was scheduled to be held on November 24.

Replying to a specific question from the bench, the counsel told the judges that the entire process of holding indirect elections for the remainder of the places (in all the nine districts) would be completed by November 29.

He also told the bench that the SEC and the state police authorities would ensure that all rightful persons entitled to enter the hall, where the elections are to be conducted, get free and easy access thereto. Complete video coverage of the process of the elections and the circumstances prevailing immediately outside the election hall would be arranged and the same would be preserved for at least 60 days after the date of conduct of the relevant elections and subject to further orders that may be passed by the appropriate forum, he added.

And recording the submissions, the bench disposed of two writ petitions, one from S Kannan in Villupuram district and S Padmavathy and three others of Kallakurichi district.

