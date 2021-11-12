Rally against Tripura violence: Stones thrown at shops in Maha's Amravati

Tension prevailed in parts of Amravati in Maharashtra on Friday after some unidentified persons threw stones at shops during a rally held by a few outfits protesting against the violence in Tripura late last month, police said.

The stone-pelting at the glass facade of shops took place at Jaiyambh Square and a case was being registered on the complaint of the shopkeepers, a senior police official told PTI.

On October 26, a mob protesting the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh had indulged in violence in Panisagar in Tripura, leading to damage to a mosque, houses and shops.

