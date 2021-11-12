Left Menu

Rally against Tripura violence: Stones thrown at shops in Maha's Amravati

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:31 IST
Rally against Tripura violence: Stones thrown at shops in Maha's Amravati
  • Country:
  • India

Tension prevailed in parts of Amravati in Maharashtra on Friday after some unidentified persons threw stones at shops during a rally held by a few outfits protesting against the violence in Tripura late last month, police said.

The stone-pelting at the glass facade of shops took place at Jaiyambh Square and a case was being registered on the complaint of the shopkeepers, a senior police official told PTI.

On October 26, a mob protesting the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh had indulged in violence in Panisagar in Tripura, leading to damage to a mosque, houses and shops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021