Rally against Tripura violence: Stones thrown at shops in Maha's Amravati
- Country:
- India
Tension prevailed in parts of Amravati in Maharashtra on Friday after some unidentified persons threw stones at shops during a rally held by a few outfits protesting against the violence in Tripura late last month, police said.
The stone-pelting at the glass facade of shops took place at Jaiyambh Square and a case was being registered on the complaint of the shopkeepers, a senior police official told PTI.
On October 26, a mob protesting the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh had indulged in violence in Panisagar in Tripura, leading to damage to a mosque, houses and shops.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- Amravati
- Maharashtra
- Bangladesh
- Hindus
- Panisagar
ALSO READ
Fake videos of Panisagar violence being circulated by anti-national elements: Tripura IG Saurabh Tripathi
Owaisi condemns alleged violence in Tripura
No mosque was burnt in Tripura :Police
Tripura govt to compensate affected families in Panisagar violence: Union Minister
Bru people living in Tripura camps unlikely to vote in Mizoram by-poll