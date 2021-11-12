Left Menu

Tigrayan forces say "will hunt down" foreign nationals aiding Ethiopia in war

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:32 IST
Rebellious Tigrayan forces fighting the Ethiopian government for the past year said on Friday they "will hunt down" foreign nationals whom they accuse of acting as mercenaries for the government on the battlefield. Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getatchew Reda spoke to Reuters by satellite phone.

Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

