Two held for e-wallet fraud in Delhi's Burari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:36 IST
Two men were arrested for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 50,000 from the account of a person through e-wallet by using fraudulent means in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay (40), a resident of Mukundpur, and Rahul Dass (24), a resident of Burari, they said.

On November 3, one Sandeep Sharma lodged a complaint about the loss of his mobile phone.

On November 5 when he bought a new phone and activated the SIM card, he saw that his PhonePe wallet was active and an amount of Rs 52,860 was withdrawn by an unidentified person, following which he filed a complaint at Burari police station, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police obtained record from the e-wallet application and identified the beneficiary. Thereafter, Sanjay and Dass were arrested on November 6 from Burari, the officer said.

Police found that Rahul found the lost phone of the victim. Being a tech savvy, he opened the lock of the phone. Later, he changed all the pins of the required applications and transferred money to pan shop owner Sanjay in six to seven transactions, police said.

The pan shop owner kept a part of the money with himself and handed over the remaining amount in cash to Dass, they said.

Police said the accused lodged a report late as he thought that the phone was misplaced and he would find it.

Police recovered the mobile phone of the victim and a new device worth Rs 20,000 from the possession of Dass, they added.

