Left Menu

Norway wind turbines should be torn down, reindeer herders say

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:55 IST
Norway wind turbines should be torn down, reindeer herders say

Norway should dismantle two large wind farms that were recently stripped of their licences for jeopardising traditional reindeer husbandry, herders from the indigenous Sami community said on Friday.

The country's supreme court last month ruled that the Storheia and Roan wind farms, located on the Fosen peninsula in central Norway, violated herders' rights https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/two-norway-wind-farms-lose-licence-landmark-ruling-over-indigenous-rights-2021-10-11 under international conventions, and found their operating permits invalid.

"There is no doubt. The turbines are illegal, so they have to come down, sooner or later," Fosen reindeer herding district leader Terje Haugen told Reuters after meeting with the country's energy minister, who visited the wind farms on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021