Norway wind turbines should be torn down, reindeer herders say

Norway should dismantle two large wind farms that were recently stripped of their licences for jeopardising traditional reindeer husbandry, herders from the indigenous Sami community said on Friday.

The country's supreme court last month ruled that the Storheia and Roan wind farms, located on the Fosen peninsula in central Norway, violated herders' rights https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/two-norway-wind-farms-lose-licence-landmark-ruling-over-indigenous-rights-2021-10-11 under international conventions, and found their operating permits invalid.

"There is no doubt. The turbines are illegal, so they have to come down, sooner or later," Fosen reindeer herding district leader Terje Haugen told Reuters after meeting with the country's energy minister, who visited the wind farms on Friday.

