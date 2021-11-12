Left Menu

Comorian Coast Guard commander meets chief of Naval staff designate

Commander of the Comorian Coast Guard Moudjib Rahmane Adaine met Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff designate, and discussed ways to collaborate in the fight against terrorism and piracy, an official said on Friday.During an interaction on Thursday, the two senior officers discussed various issues of mutual interest, such as establishing bilateral cooperation, training, developing naval and maritime infrastructure, and collaborating in the fight against terrorism and piracy, the Navy said in a statement.

Before arriving in Mumbai, the Comorian Commander had attended the third edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave conducted by the Indian Navy.

Maritime cooperation between the two Indian Ocean nations is important to safeguard sea-borne trade in the region, the Navy said.

India shares robust naval cooperation with several East African nations. Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar is set to take charge as the Chief of Naval Staff on November 30.

