Left Menu

Tigrayan forces say they will 'hunt down' foreign mercenaries

Rebellious Tigrayan forces threatened on Friday to "hunt down" foreigners they said were supporting the Ethiopian government as mercenaries and technical experts in a year-long war. Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getatchew Reda said the foreigners could be from Turkey, China, Israel or the United Arab Emirates, without offering evidence or going into any more details.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:02 IST
Tigrayan forces say they will 'hunt down' foreign mercenaries

Rebellious Tigrayan forces threatened on Friday to "hunt down" foreigners they said were supporting the Ethiopian government as mercenaries and technical experts in a year-long war.

Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getatchew Reda said the foreigners could be from Turkey, China, Israel or the United Arab Emirates, without offering evidence or going into any more details. Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There have been no independently verified reports of the warring sides using mercenaries to date.

Getachew told Reuters via satellite phone: "“We don’t care (what their nationality is). We will hunt them down. They will be treated like the mercenaries they are." The war, which has killed thousands and forced more than two million people from their homes, escalated this month after rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray and their allies made territorial gains and threatened to march on the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021