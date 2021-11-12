Russia denies weighing Ukraine attack after U.S. briefs Europeans

The United States has shared with European allies its fears over Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and a potential attack, European diplomats said on Friday. Russia dismissed as inflammatory suggestions Moscow might be weighing an attack and accused the United States of aggressive moves in the Black Sea.

Four European diplomats told Reuters that U.S. officials had raised fears of an attack on Ukraine with European Union allies at a briefing in Brussels. Two said the meeting was on Wednesday with 30 ambassadors at the level of the NATO transatlantic alliance. They declined to give further details on U.S. reasons or evidence for fearing an attack.

In addition, one diplomatic source said that last week at a North Atlantic Council meeting - the principal political decision-making body within NATO - Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, briefed in more detail on her recent trip to Moscow and shared her concern about the troop build-up. The Washington Post reported earlier in November a renewed buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border had raised concern among some officials in the United States and Europe who are tracking what they consider irregular movements of equipment and personnel on Russia's western flank.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and says the waters around it belong to Moscow now despite most countries continuing to recognise the peninsula as Ukrainian. Russian-backed separatists took control of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region that same year and soldiers on both sides continue to be regularly killed in the conflict there.

The Kremlin said it was up to Moscow where it deployed within its borders. "Such headlines do nothing more than pointlessly and groundlessly fuel tensions. Russia does not pose a threat to anyone," said spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, in Paris for talks with the French armed forces and foreign ministers, was quoted by TASS as saying it was important to work with France to de-escalate the Ukrainian situation.

French officials said they were extremely concerned by events on the border. REBUKE

In a rare rebuke of Moscow, Paris earlier this week accused it of blocking efforts to put together a ministerial meeting between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine that aims to push peace accords agreed in 2014. France and Germany accused Russia of imposing unrealistic conditions, something Moscow denies. "The patterns of Russian behaviour are different from what we have seen before," a NATO source said without elaborating. "So far, it is unclear if this military build-up is intended to lead to an incursion into Ukraine or if it is just another exercise."

The European Union this week accused close Russian ally Belarus of encouraging thousands fleeing war-torn parts of the world to try to cross its borders. Brussels is expected to impose new sanctions next week, diplomats have said. There is no suggestion at this stage that Russia is supporting Belarus operationally, although it has publicly chided the EU.

Russian and Belarusian paratroopers held joint drills on Friday in western Belarus near its border with Poland, the countries' defence ministries said. Russia's ministry of defence said it detected six flights by NATO spy planes in airspace over the Black Sea, part of what it described as intensifying reconnaissance by the Western military.

The Russian military also said it was tracking U.S. naval ships in the Black Sea and accused Washington of studying the region as a potential theatre of war. A spokeswoman at Germany's foreign office said ministers from France, Germany and Ukraine would discuss the crisis on Monday in Brussels.

After returning from Washington, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Kiev and its Western allies have stepped up diplomatic efforts to warn Russia against launching a new military attack on Ukraine by spelling out the consequences of doing so. (Additional reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels; Sabine Siebold and Andreas Rinke in Berlin; Writing by Tom Balmforth and John Irish; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Andrew Cawthorne)

