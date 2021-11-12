Left Menu

NCB's SIT quizzes Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

The NCB had raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 and claimed to have seized drugs. Aryan and several others were held during the raid.The team arrived here from Delhi last week and has recorded statements of some important witnesses including Prabhakar Sail who had made allegations of extortion attempt against NCB officials.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan on Friday evening appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB which is probing the drugs-on-cruise case, and his statement was being recorded, sources said here.

Earlier in the day, Aryan visited the Narcotics Control Bureau's south Mumbai office for marking weekly attendance, as instructed by the Bombay High Court while granting him bail last month.

Later he appeared before the SIT headed by NCB Deputy Director General Sanjay Kumar Singh in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, sources said.

His statement was being recorded, they added.

The SIT is probing at least six cases including the drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB had raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 and claimed to have seized drugs. Aryan and several others were held during the raid.

The team arrived here from Delhi last week and has recorded statements of some important witnesses including Prabhakar Sail who had made allegations of extortion attempt against NCB officials.

