NATO says it remains vigilant over risk of escalation at Belarus borders
NATO said on Friday it is looking out for any escalation in the situation on its members' borders with Belarus, after Belarusian and Russian paratroopers staged joint drills near the Polish and Lithuanian borders. "We will remain vigilant against the risk of further escalation and provocation by Belarus at its borders with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, and will continue to monitor the implications for the security of the alliance," the North Atlantic Council, representing the alliance's member states, said in a statement.
"NATO allies call on Belarus to cease these actions, to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to abide by international law."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lithuania
- NATO
- Polish
- Belarusian
- Lithuanian
- Poland
- Belarus
- North Atlantic
- Latvia
- Russian
ALSO READ
Poland must undo judicial overhaul to get EU COVID aid, chief executive
EU court tells Poland to pay USD 1.2M a day in judicial dispute
Poland must undo judicial overhaul to get EU COVID aid, commission chief says
Minister: Poland should not pay any of its EU court fines
Poland working on abolishing disciplinary court chamber as ordered by EU