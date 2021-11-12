Left Menu

NATO says it remains vigilant over risk of escalation at Belarus borders

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:10 IST
Representative image

NATO said on Friday it is looking out for any escalation in the situation on its members' borders with Belarus, after Belarusian and Russian paratroopers staged joint drills near the Polish and Lithuanian borders. "We will remain vigilant against the risk of further escalation and provocation by Belarus at its borders with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, and will continue to monitor the implications for the security of the alliance," the North Atlantic Council, representing the alliance's member states, said in a statement.

"NATO allies call on Belarus to cease these actions, to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to abide by international law."

