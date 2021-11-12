Culture ministry to organise all-India dance competition; winners to perform on Jan 26

The Union Ministry of Culture will hold a national level dance competition as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which will end with a mega show on January 26 during the Republic Day celebrations.

Minister of State (Culture) Meenakshi Lekhi, in a press briefing, said the award for winning the 'Vande Bharatam- Nritya Utsav' will be an opportunity to perform during the Republic Day parade of 2022.

''The final performance will take place on January 26, 2022 at Rajpath, India Gate,'' she said.

Lekhi also launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav mobile application.

The Vande Bharatam group dance competition will start from November 17 at the district level. Competitions will be held at district, state, zone and inter-zone or national levels. The final national level competition will be organised on December 19 in Talkatora Indoor Stadium here.

The participants can perform in four categories, namely classical, folk, tribal and fusion/contemporary. A total of 480 dancers will be eventually selected as winners from the national level. These dancers will perform during the cultural programme at the Republic Day Parade, officials said.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's movement). It is important to take the celebrations and programmes to the grassroot level involving the people across the country. Also, connecting the youth to our heritage and culture is an essential component of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,'' the MoS explained.

Lekhi also emphasised the need to highlight the unsung heroes of freedom struggle.

She noted that the culture ministry has developed a website and mobile application which will cover all aspects of the event and provide information regarding the competition to the people.

"The district-level participation will be accepted through the website and/or mobile application. This will showcase the guidelines and other useful information regarding the competition," the minister added.

PTI ASG SRY

