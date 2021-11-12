Ghaziabad man arrested for defrauding sr citizen of Rs 9 lakh

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating a senior citizen of over Rs 900,000 on pretext of getting his policy funds released pre-maturely, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Aadil, a resident of Ankur Vihar in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, they said. The victim, Arun Jain, had filed a complaint in October regarding a fraud of Rs 9.09 lakh, police said.

In his complaint, Jain said he had a life insurance policy of worth around Rs 26 lakh, police said. The alleged cheat posed himself as an employee of the insurance company and assured Jain that the company is willing to let him withdraw his funds even before the policy matures, and took Rs 9.09 lakh as processing fees, they said. Instead of doing what he promised, Aadil just pocketed the money, and when police visited the address he had given to Jain, he was not found there, said a senior police officer. During its search for him, police visited several banks and laid traps on various occasions, but the accused never turned up, he said.

At one point, police analysed Adil’s bank statement and found that around Rs 50 lakh were credited and debited from his account in over a month, the officer said.

Police arrested Adil on Wednesday from Tronica City, Ghaziabad, acting on a tip-off it received about his movements.

One mobile phone was recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said. During interrogation, Adil said that the account was opened on direction of an uncle of his named Shokeen. Teams are being sent to nab Shokeen, the officer said. In its investigation, police found that Aadil is the brother of a man named Yusaf, who was arrested in July on charges of demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from a Mansarovar Park businessman.

Aadil too has criminal history, and was previously involved in an assault case in UP, police added.

