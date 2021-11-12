Left Menu

IAF chopper makes 'precautionary landing' in Samba

On a routine sortie, an Indian Air Force chopper made a precautionary landing in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district on Friday after the detection of some technical snag in it, defence sources said. The chopper later took off and landed in Jammu, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:29 IST
IAF chopper makes 'precautionary landing' in Samba
  • Country:
  • India

On a routine sortie, an Indian Air Force chopper made a 'precautionary landing' in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday after the detection of some technical snag in it, defence sources said. A Chetak helicopter was routine sortie when its pilots noticed some technical snag in it and made a precautionary landing safely in the Purmandal area of the district, they said. The entire four-member crew led by a squadron leader were safe after it landed at the sports ground. The chopper later took off and landed in Jammu, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021