Pak lady police inspector forces woman detainee to dance naked; dismissed from service

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:40 IST
A Pakistani lady police officer has been dismissed from service after she forced a woman to undress and dance naked in the country’s southwestern Balochistan province, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Inspector Shabana Irshad was found guilty by a police inquiry committee of misusing her authority and indulging in inhumane acts with a woman detainee in jail during the police remand.

“The inquiry found that the lady inspector had arrested and brought a woman, Pari Gul to the police station for questioning in connection with the murder of a child in the Jinnah township of Quetta,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Quetta, Muhammad Azhar Akram said.

“When the woman was in police remand, lady inspector Shabana not only stripped her naked but also forced her to dance naked in front of others in jail,” he said.

The victim has now been sent to jail custody by the court.

“The lady inspector had nothing to say in her defence and she has been retired forcibly from service and dismissed,” Akram said.

“When a woman inspector can do this to a fellow female and misuse her authority, this cannot be tolerated. We have made it mandatory for a woman detainee to be only questioned by a lady inspector to safeguard them even in jail,” he added.

