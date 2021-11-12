Left Menu

2 brothers killed after getting hit by tractor in Dholpur

Following the incident, villagers protested with the victims bodies and could only be pacified when police and administration officials assured them of action against the culprit.A case has been registered against the tractor driver, who is yet to be identified, Kaulari SHO Naresh Poswal said.

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers were killed after a tractor hit the bike they were driving on Friday in Dholpur district, police here said. Following the incident, villagers protested with the victims' bodies and could only be pacified when police and administration officials assured them of action against the culprit.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver, who is yet to be identified, Kaulari SHO Naresh Poswal said. The deceased have been identified Ram Lakhan (20) and Saurabh (18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

