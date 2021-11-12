Left Menu

Ranaut's freedom struggle shocker: AAP demands police case against actor

12-11-2021
The Vidarbha unit of the AAP on Friday said police should take action against actor Kangana Ranaut for insulting the country's freedom struggle and those who had participated in it.

Ranaut kicked up a controversy by recently stating that the Independence obtained by India in 1947 was ''bheek'' (alms), and that the country really became free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Narendra Modi.

A complaint was filed in Sitabuldi police station by the Aam Aadmi Party's Vidarbha convener Devendra Wankhede seeking sedition and other charges against the actor.

