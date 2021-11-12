Left Menu

NZ's Ardern sees U.S. offer to host APEC 2023 being accepted

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:51 IST
NZ's Ardern sees U.S. offer to host APEC 2023 being accepted
  New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expected Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members would soon reach consensus on accepting a U.S. offer to host the annual round of meetings in 2023. "Prior to this year APEC had no hosts lined up for 2023 and 2024," Ardern told a media conference early on Saturday after she hosted a virtual summit of leaders from the 21 member economies of APEC.

"I'm therefore very pleased that the United States and Peru have offered to host in 2023 and 2024 respectively and look forward to future hosting arrangements being confirmed as soon as possible." APEC in 2021 was hosted entirely online due to host New Zealand's hardline pandemic control measures, and saw political and business leaders emphasize the need to fight COVID-19, decarbonise economies and grow sustainably.

Thailand is the APEC host for 2022.

