Significant gaps still remain after EU talks, UK's Frost says

Britain said there were still significant gaps between its position and the European Union over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, saying the bloc must address issues London has raised.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:02 IST
Britain said there were still significant gaps between its position and the European Union over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, saying the bloc must address issues London has raised. After talks between British Brexit minister David Frost and the EU Commission's Maros Sefcovic, a British government spokesperson said triggering emergency unilateral provisions in the Brexit deal was still a legitimate option.

"Lord Frost noted that there remained significant gaps to be bridged between the UK and EU positions," the spokesperson said. "Lord Frost also underlined the need to address the full range of issues the UK had identified in the course of discussions, if a comprehensive and durable solution was to be found that supported the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and was in the best interests of Northern Ireland."

