Russian planes over North Sea intercepted by Belgian F-16s - Dutch Defence Ministry
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:08 IST
Two Russian bombers were intercepted by Belgian F-16 fighter planes after entering airspace over the North Sea on Friday, the Dutch Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The planes, identified by the ministry as TU-160 "Blackjack" strategic bombers, were then escorted further by the British Air Force, it said.
