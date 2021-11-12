PM Modi interacts with PMO officials on Diwali Milan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with officials of the Prime Minister's Office on the occasion of 'Diwali Milan', organised at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on Friday. PM Modi extended warm Diwali greetings to everyone on the occasion.

The Prime Minister discussed the country's battle against the pandemic and underlined how the country has displayed unity and brotherhood in fighting the common faceless enemy. He also talked about the positive changes that have come about in society and governance as a result of the pandemic, adding that these changes have made societies more resilient, according to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office. Prime Minister highlighted how difficult times often lead to realization of inherent potential among people, processes and institutions. He exhorted PMO officials to draw inspiration from this spirit.

Highlighting the significance of this decade towards laying a strong foundation for the nation for 2047 and beyond, Prime Minister said that all of us in PMO must work together to our fullest potential and help the nation attain greater heights. (ANI)

