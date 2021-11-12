U.S. blacklists Eritrean military over conflict in Ethiopia

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the Eritrean military and other individuals and entities as Washington steps up pressure on parties to the conflict to bring an end to fighting in northern Ethiopia.

In a statement, the U.S. Treasury Department said it blacklisted Eritrea's ruling political party the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ), the party's economic adviser and the head of the Eritrean national security office, accusing them of contributing to the conflict in neighboring Ethiopia.

The Eritrean information minister, Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

