BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Adopted Negative Opinion On Authorisation Application For Ipique

European Medicines Agency (EMA): * EMA SAYS CHMP ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR IPIQUE (BEVACIZUMAB)

* EMA: PANEL RECOMMENDED GRANTING CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR LUMYKRAS (SOTORASIB) INTENDED FOR TREATMENT OF NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER * EMA: PANEL RE-EXAMINED OPINION FOR PARKINSONS MEDICINE NOURYANT (ISTRADEFYLLINE), CONFIRMED RECOMMENDATION TO REFUSE GRANTING MARKETING AUTHORISATION

* EMA: POSITIVE OPINION FOR ONE INFORMED CONSENT APPLICATION FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF COPD NOT CONTROLLED WITH OTHER MEDICINES: RILTRAVA AEROSPHERE

