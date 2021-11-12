Maha: Stone-pelting reported during protests against Tripura violence in three cities

Incidents of stone-pelting by the mob during protests against recent violence in Tripura were reported in Nashik, Amravati and Nanded districts of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

Two policemen were injured in the Nanded city, they said.

Stone-pelting took place at Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in Nashik district, during a protest march in the afternoon, said a police official.

In Amravati city, over eight thousand people gathered outside the district collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community should be stopped, he said.

When people were leaving after submitting the memorandum, stone-pelting took place at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market, the official said.

In Nanded, stones were pelted at police vans and two police personnel sustained injuries, he said.

The situation was under control at all these places and FIRs were being registered, he added. PTI DC KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)