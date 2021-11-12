Southern Naval Command Chief stresses on self-reliance to sustain new generation Navy aircraft

Southern Naval Command chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla on Friday stressed on the need for self-reliance to sustain new generation aircraft of the Navy, pursuing the Centre's initiatives for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar on quality assurance imperatives of new generation aircraft as part of the 26th Annual Quality Assurance Conference of Naval Aviation.

The event, organised by Naval Aircraft Quality Assurance Service (NAQAS) was attended by Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer of Naval Aviation and several dignitaries from the Navy and senior scientists/ eminent personalities from various centres of excellence.

During the inaugural address, Chawla emphasised on self-reliance to sustain new generation aircraft of the Navy pursuing the government's initiatives for Atmanirbhar Bharat. Pynumootil, in his address to the forum, emphasised on various quality assurance imperatives steered by the headquarters of Naval Aviation towards ensuring safe flying operations. ''The Seminar also included talks by eminent speakers from various Centres of Excellence as part of imbibing new trends/ methods and cross pollination of ideas between civil and military aviation,'' a release issued by the Navy said.

The forum deliberated on forging a way ahead on various aspects of aeronautical quality assurance encompassing existing policies and capability enhancement plans to meet the growing quality assurance requirements for new generation aircraft. A technology exposition partaking in various prestigious Indian industries was also held at Naval Base, Kochi, as part of the event. The Expo showcased complex Diagnostic Tools and Calibration Equipment to support Navy’s air assets in the present and future.

