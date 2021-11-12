Left Menu

Indian, French armies to carry out military drills from Nov 15 to 26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:20 IST
  • India

India and France will carry out a 12-day military exercise beginning Monday in the French port town of Frejus with a focus on counter-terror operations.

A platoon strength of a Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion will represent the Indian Army while the French side will deploy troops of 21st Marine Infantry Regiment of 6th Light Armoured Brigade at the exercise, according to the defence ministry.

''Exercise Shakti will focus on counter-terrorism operations in the backdrop of semi-urban terrain under United Nations mandate with an aim to enhance military cooperation and interoperability between the two armies,'' it said.

The last edition of the exercise was conducted at Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan in 2019.

The Indian Gorkha Rifles has a rich heritage marked by its military valour and supreme sacrifices with a glorious history of 68 years.

The French Army regiment has an illustrious operational history of more than 120 years and has participated in all the major wars involving the French Army.

The regiment specialises in amphibious warfare and has varied operational experiences in Africa, Yugoslavia, Afghanistan and Mali.

