U.S. condemns conviction of journalist in army-ruled Myanmar
Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:26 IST
The United States on Friday condemned an 11-year jail sentencing of American journalist Danny Fenster by a court in military-ruled Myanmar, calling the ruling an "unjust conviction of an innocent person."
U.S. officials are closely monitoring Fenster's situation and will continue to work for his immediate release, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said.
