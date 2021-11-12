U.S. condemns conviction of journalist in army-ruled Myanmar

The United States on Friday condemned an 11-year jail sentencing of American journalist Danny Fenster by a court in military-ruled Myanmar, calling the ruling an "unjust conviction of an innocent person."

U.S. officials are closely monitoring Fenster's situation and will continue to work for his immediate release, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said.

